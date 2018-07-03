RCMP requesting public’s help for missing person

Penticton RCMP say they are engaged in a missing person search and are asking for the public’s help.

Police say they are searching for a grey 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser with a B.C. licence plate of 725SDA. Investigators believe that the missing person may be related to the vehicle and may require medical assistance.

Police say they’ve been led to believe that this disappearance isn’t normal.

If the vehicle is seen, the public should call 911 or their local RCMP detachment.