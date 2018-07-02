Child, 2, pulled from Pigeon River at Emily Provincial Park on Saturday

A two-year-old child was rushed to hospital after being pulled from the Pigeon River at Emily Provincial Park Saturday evening near Omemee.

Emergency crews were called to a beach at the park round 5:30 p.m.

The child was pulled from the water and rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

OPP say the girl was later taken to Toronto.