Child, 2, pulled from Pigeon River at Emily Provincial Park on Saturday
A two-year-old child was rushed to hospital after being pulled from the Pigeon River at Emily Provincial Park Saturday evening near Omemee.
Emergency crews were called to a beach at the park round 5:30 p.m.
The child was pulled from the water and rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
OPP say the girl was later taken to Toronto.
