Wet, snowy conditions on Highway 97C this morning

Plan on travelling from the Okanagan to the Lower Mainland today? Or vice-versa? Be prepared for poor summer driving conditions. And by poor, think late fall or early winter.

Believe it or not, there’s snow on the Connector this morning.

It’s clear sailing on Highway 97C from Kelowna to the Brenda Mine exits, which are approximately 22 kilometres west of the Highway 97 and 97C junction. But a few kilometres later, road conditions are drastically different. At the Elkhart section, DriveBC webcams show snow on the road. In fact, DriveBC has flagged the area on its website as having poor road conditions.

By Aspen Grove, Highway 97C is back to normal summer driving conditions.

Regarding the Coquihalla, expect wet road conditions. For more, visit DriveBC here.