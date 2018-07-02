Canada
July 2, 2018 12:51 pm
Updated: July 2, 2018 12:54 pm

Wet, snowy conditions on Highway 97C this morning

By Online Journalist  Global News

DriveBC webcams show either wet or snowy conditions on Highway 97C as of this morning, July 2.

DriveBC
A A

Plan on travelling from the Okanagan to the Lower Mainland today? Or vice-versa? Be prepared for poor summer driving conditions. And by poor, think late fall or early winter.

Believe it or not, there’s snow on the Connector this morning.

It’s clear sailing on Highway 97C from Kelowna to the Brenda Mine exits, which are approximately 22 kilometres west of the Highway 97 and 97C junction. But a few kilometres later, road conditions are drastically different. At the Elkhart section, DriveBC webcams show snow on the road. In fact, DriveBC has flagged the area on its website as having poor road conditions.

By Aspen Grove, Highway 97C is back to normal summer driving conditions.

Regarding the Coquihalla, expect wet road conditions. For more, visit DriveBC here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
connector
drivebc
Highway 97C
Highway conditions
Okanagan
Rain
Road Conditions
Snow
Travel
Vehicle
Webcams
Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News