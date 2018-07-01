Heat wave here to stay in the Maritimes until at least midweek: Environment Canada

The extended period of hot weather in the Maritimes is expected to stick around until at least midweek, according to a warning issued by Environment Canada on Sunday.

According to the federal agency, a very warm and humid airmass has settled over the region, causing increased temperatures.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to have the highest temperatures and humidex values for both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia is forecast to experience temperatures of approximately 30 degrees over most of the mainland. Humidex values, however, are expected to make the temperature feel anywhere from 35 to 39 degrees.

Coastal areas, meanwhile, are forecast to experience cooler temperatures, while the heat is expected to arrive in Cape Breton by Tuesday.

New Brunswick is expected to reach daytime highs of 30 to 35 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, with humidex values expected to reach 35 to 41 degrees.

It’s recommended to drink plenty of water — even before feeling thirsty — and to stay in a cool place.

The elevated temperatures in both provinces could stick around until Thursday, according to Environment Canada.