Canada Day set to bring closures across Winnipeg

If you like humid temperatures, you’ll probably enjoy the long weekend that marks Canada’s 151st birthday.

The sun will give way to some clouds — and even some thunder — on Sunday, but that shouldn’t damper celebrations across the city.

This year, the fact that Canada Day falls on a Sunday means some bizarre rules surrounding Manitoban retailers. Most stores can be open on July 1, but must close on July 2 to mark the switched over stat holiday. That means some different hours for businesses; so Winnipeggers should triple-check what’s open and closed before they head out.

Osborne Street is officially shut down to accommodate Canada Day festivities. Will reopen Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/9nnwuXVLf3 — Timm Bruch (@GlobalTimm) June 30, 2018

Below, we’ve compiled a short list to help stomp out any confusion.

Shopping Centres

Outlet Collection: Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed July 2

Polo Park: Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed July 2

St. Vital Centre: Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed July 2

Kildonan Place: Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed July 2

Grant Park: Open Canada Day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., closed July 2

Transit

No changes to service on Sunday.

A free Canada Day shuttle will operate between The Forks and Osborne Village from noon until 12 a.m.

Recycling and Garbage

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as scheduled on the Canada Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day

Civic Offices

All civic offices will be closed on Monday

Liquor Stores

Most Liquor Mart locations will be open on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Landfill

The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday

Leisure Centres

The St. James Civic Centre, Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, Peguis Trail Fitness Centre, Freight House, Mayfair Recreation Centre, Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre and Sergeant Tommy Prince Place will be closed on Sunday and open on Monday

Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre will have its wading pool open only on Monday

All other Leisure Centres will be closed on Monday

Pools and Spray Pads

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed on Sunday

Weather permitting, all City of Winnipeg outdoor pools will be open Sunday

Weather permitting, Machray Park, Sturgeon Heights CC, West Kildonan Memorial CC, Central Park, Dakota Park, Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, Westdale and Shaughnessy Park will all be open on Sunday

Spray pads will be open on Sunday

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday and Monday

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona Cemeteries will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Cemetery offices will be closed on Monday

Winnipeg Parking Authority

The Winnipeg Parking Authority will be closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Roads