Canada Day set to bring closures across Winnipeg
If you like humid temperatures, you’ll probably enjoy the long weekend that marks Canada’s 151st birthday.
The sun will give way to some clouds — and even some thunder — on Sunday, but that shouldn’t damper celebrations across the city.
This year, the fact that Canada Day falls on a Sunday means some bizarre rules surrounding Manitoban retailers. Most stores can be open on July 1, but must close on July 2 to mark the switched over stat holiday. That means some different hours for businesses; so Winnipeggers should triple-check what’s open and closed before they head out.
Below, we’ve compiled a short list to help stomp out any confusion.
Shopping Centres
- Outlet Collection: Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed July 2
- Polo Park: Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed July 2
- St. Vital Centre: Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed July 2
- Kildonan Place: Open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed July 2
- Grant Park: Open Canada Day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., closed July 2
Transit
- No changes to service on Sunday.
- A free Canada Day shuttle will operate between The Forks and Osborne Village from noon until 12 a.m.
Recycling and Garbage
- Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as scheduled on the Canada Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day
Civic Offices
- All civic offices will be closed on Monday
Liquor Stores
- Most Liquor Mart locations will be open on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Landfill
- The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday
Leisure Centres
- The St. James Civic Centre, Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, Peguis Trail Fitness Centre, Freight House, Mayfair Recreation Centre, Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre and Sergeant Tommy Prince Place will be closed on Sunday and open on Monday
- Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre will have its wading pool open only on Monday
- All other Leisure Centres will be closed on Monday
Pools and Spray Pads
- All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed on Sunday
- Weather permitting, all City of Winnipeg outdoor pools will be open Sunday
- Weather permitting, Machray Park, Sturgeon Heights CC, West Kildonan Memorial CC, Central Park, Dakota Park, Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, Westdale and Shaughnessy Park will all be open on Sunday
- Spray pads will be open on Sunday
Libraries
- All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday and Monday
Cemeteries
- Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona Cemeteries will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- Cemetery offices will be closed on Monday
Winnipeg Parking Authority
- The Winnipeg Parking Authority will be closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Roads
- From 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday to Monday, Osborne Street from River Avenue to McMillan Avenue will be closed to traffic for the Osborne Village Street Festival
