Crews work around the clock to save deaf puppy who fell into hole in Alabama

Rescue crews are working around the clock to save a seven-week-old puppy that fell down a 15-metre (50-ft) drop behind a house in Alabama.

Toffee, whose also deaf, somehow fell through the inches-wide space and authorities have been working to rescue the dog for approximately a day and a half — since about 5 p.m. on Thursday. While the hole varies in sizes, it’s in no way large enough for a human to climb into.

WATCH: Rescue underway to save deaf puppy trapped in 50-foot hole

Toffee is being fostered by a family in Huntsville, Alabama. Laura Collins West, the puppy’s foster mother, said in a post on Facebook that the fire department and cave rescue teams came out Thursday to help, but had to stop when night fell. The effort continued Friday.

“Being alone is the worst part of it because I feel so helpless. She’s really special because she’s deaf and we’ve gotten super attached to her. It just kills me that she’s down there and she’s fine and I can’t get to her,” Collins told CBS affiliate network WHNT in an interview.

READ MORE: Puppy paramedic: police dog in Spain appears to perform CPR in video

A net with food was lowered, but the puppy didn’t get in.

Huntsville television stations are live-streaming the recovery efforts. The stream showed people gathered around the rescue attempt, speculating about what to try next.

According to NBC affiliate network WVTM 13, the pet rescue and adoption centre A New Leash on Life is calling for a high-powered generator and lights so the group can work through the night to save the puppy.