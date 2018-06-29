Woman sexually assaulted in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood

A woman said she was sexually assaulted while walking in Stonebridge on Wednesday evening.

She told Saskatoon police she was walking in the area of Cornish Road and MacInnes Street at around 7 p.m. when she was approached by a man.

The woman said he made sexual comments to her before touching her inappropriately.

When she ran to her home, she said he followed her and forced his way in.

The man fled when she locked herself in a bathroom.

He is described as possibly being Hispanic, in his 30s, roughly five-foot eight with a slim build, dark complexion and dark hair. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and runners.

Saskatoon police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.