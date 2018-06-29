Salmon Arm student charged with uttering threats

A Salmon Arm youth has been charged with uttering threats after police were notified about some concerning tweets.

Police said they worked closely with the local school districts to identify the source of the threat. A youth was taken into custody on June 14.

RCMP were warned about a string of threatening tweets by the Tactical Institute, a threat-detection organization based in Washington, D.C.

“We’ve actually put a code red on this one. Not only do we see something and say something, we’re putting an urgency code on this to say, we better look at this seriously,” Bob Dowling with the Tactical Institute said at the time. “As a former special agent with the U.S. government, it’s better to err on the side of caution.”

The student, who is under the age of 18 and cannot be identified, has been charged with one count of uttering threats.

“The youth has since been released on strict bail conditions that include undergoing counselling, not possessing any weapons and abiding by a curfew,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a news release.

The twitter account had only been active since February.

— with files from Kimberly Davidson