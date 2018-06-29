Fentanyl, heroin drug bust in Lake Country

Police said they made a drug seizure worth about $30,000 after searching a Lake Country home.

RCMP said they arrested a 34-year-old Vernon woman near 35A Street and 41st Avenue last week.

The suspect was found to be in possession of heroin/fentanyl mix and cocaine packaged for street-level sale, as well as a large amount of cash.

Following the arrest, police carried out a search warrant at a condominium complex in the 3100-block of Lake Country’s Beaver Lake Road.

They found and seized hundreds of street-level portions of a heroin/fentanyl mix, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

“This investigation targeted persons controlling the drug supply above the street-level dealer and will have a significant impact on the group’s operations in our community,” Sgt. David Evans said in a news release. “It serves as another example of our detachment’s commitment to targeting those responsible for trafficking drugs, including fentanyl in our community.”

The suspect was released from custody on conditions. She is expected to appear in court to face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking all three drugs.