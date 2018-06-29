Knights finished drafting in 2018

The London Knights have made their final two draft picks in 2018.

After the OHL Priority Selection and the U18 Priority selection in April brought them all kinds of new prospects, London called the names of two players in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on June 28.

The Knights took Russian forward Matvey Guskov with the 36th selection and Belarusian defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok 67th overall.

Guskov put up big points last season and is known as a skilled centre who knows how to put himself into a position to score and has a great hockey IQ overall. Guskov had 14 goals and 32 points in 25 games while playing last season in Russian Under-17 league with CKSA Moscow.

Kolyachonok also has some offence in his game. He posted totals of five goals and 20 points in 43 games playing as a 16-year old for the U18 Belarusian national team.

CHL teams are permitted to have a maximum of two import picks on their rosters which, following the selections of Guskov and Kolyachonok, would seem to make for very simple math provided both want to pursue their careers in North America. But things could be made a little more complicated by the Chicago Blackhawks.

While only two imports can take up roster spots, there are some extenuating circumstances and a pretty major one was taken eighth overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Adam Boqvist is an electrifying defenceman from Sweden that London selected in last year’s Import Draft and due to the fact he was picked in the first round by Chicago, the Knights did not have to drop him in order to make their two picks this year.

The ‘Hawks have about as many options for Boqvist next season as there will be fireworks displays across the country this weekend. He played for three different teams in Sweden last season, but would be a lock to stick with Brynas in the country’s top league in 2018-19 if that is what Chicago felt was best for his development.

Boqvist was not playing major junior when he was drafted by the Blackhawks, so he does not fall under the NHL-CHL agreement that dictates drafted or signed players from the OHL, WHL or QMJHL must be returned to their junior team if they do not make an NHL roster, so Boqvist could be placed in the American Hockey League.

He could also be assigned to the Knights or he could find himself a roster spot in Chicago and make all the guessing unnecessary.

The entire decision rests with the management of the ‘Hawks who will get looks at Boqvist during Chicago’s development camp, rookie camp and perhaps even main training camp. Expect to see him rise on their depth chart at all three. The question is, at six-feet and a listed 165 pounds, can he climb high enough to break into their top-six or would they want him playing a role as a seventh defenceman?

Typically, the latter isn’t viewed as the best path of development for a player who is 18 years of age. Especially one who is a defenceman.

So, as they look to be in all areas this coming season, the London Knights find themselves with a great deal of depth among their import picks. Who ends up with the team will depend on a good dose of healthy competition from a number of places in the hockey world.