Canada
June 28, 2018 7:30 pm

Saskatoon police seek ‘vulnerable’ missing man

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say Jordan Tindall is missing and has not been seen since June 23.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
A A

Saskatoon police are trying to locate a missing man.

Jordan Tindall, 22, was last seen in the 1100-block of Idylwyld Drive North on June 23.

His family believes he may be in a vulnerable state. Tindall has not been active on social media in recent days.

He is described as six-foot one, 130 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a black tank top and grey and white sneakers.

He also has a tattoo of a black circle with a semi colon on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Idylwyld Drive North
Jordan Tindall
Missing Man
Missing Persons
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Vulnerable State

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News