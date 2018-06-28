Saskatoon police seek ‘vulnerable’ missing man

Saskatoon police are trying to locate a missing man.

Jordan Tindall, 22, was last seen in the 1100-block of Idylwyld Drive North on June 23.

His family believes he may be in a vulnerable state. Tindall has not been active on social media in recent days.

He is described as six-foot one, 130 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a black tank top and grey and white sneakers.

He also has a tattoo of a black circle with a semi colon on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.