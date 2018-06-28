Saskatoon police search for man with black cloth over face after person injured

Saskatoon police say a man has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries and officers are looking for a suspect.
Officers were called to a business in the 10-block of Worobetz Place at roughly 4:10 p.m. CT on June 28.
Upon arrival, they found the injured person.
Witnesses saw a man with a black cloth over his face fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described in his early 20s, and was wearing a grey bunny hug and blue jeans.
Police are asking the public to avoid the Confederation SC area as they continue to investigate.
