Canada
June 28, 2018 7:25 pm

Saskatoon police search for man with black cloth over face after person injured

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police are asking the public to avoid the 10-block of Worobetz Place as they investigate an injured person report.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police say a man has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries and officers are looking for a suspect.

Officers were called to a business in the 10-block of Worobetz Place at roughly 4:10 p.m. CT on June 28.

Upon arrival, they found the injured person.

Witnesses saw a man with a black cloth over his face fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described in his early 20s, and was wearing a grey bunny hug and blue jeans.

Police are asking the public to avoid the Confederation SC area as they continue to investigate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Black Cloth
Confederation SC
injured man
Injured Person
Public Help
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Worobetz Place

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News