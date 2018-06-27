OPP seek to identify suspect in connection with robbery in Huntsville

Huntsville OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a robbery at a gas station.

According to police, on June 24 just after 2 a.m., officers were notified of an alleged robbery at a local convenience store and gas station in downtown Huntsville.

When police arrived at the store, the suspect had fled the scene with several packages of cigarettes and cash. Police say the emergency response team and the K9 unit were called in to assist, however, the man was not located.

Officers are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

Police are searching for a man in his late 30s, approximately six feet tall, who is possibly bald. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, black sunglasses and a black mask.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.