Bow Trail S.W. widening project begins in Calgary

The City of Calgary launched the Bow Trail S.W. widening project Wednesday.

The stretch of road, which is currently only one lane in each direction, will be widened to four lanes between Old Banff Coach Road and 85 Street S.W.

The project includes new pathways on the north and south side of the road to Old Banff Coach Road and Strathcona Boulevard, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

A pedestrian signal crossing at 77 Street S.W., 800 metres east of 85 Street S.W., will also be installed.

There are plans to reduce the speed limit to 60 km/h from 70 km/h as well, the city said.

“This has been a long time coming,” Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison said. “My constituents are very happy this road is about to happen. We’re about to see an increase in density on the westside and we need the infrastructure support.”

The project will also eventually connect to the West Calgary Ring Road.

“It’s part of getting ready for that project, so the city has decided to go ahead with that,” said Michael Krahn, the project’s manager. “The existing two-lane roadway is reaching its capacity right now, so this project is needed right now for various reasons.”

The project will be completed by next fall, the city said.