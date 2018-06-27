Wanted man may be in Hamilton area

The ROPE Squad is searching for a federal offender who may be in the Hamilton, Brantford or Greater Toronto Area.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement says Daniel McLean is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his parole.

The 45-year-old is currently serving a six-year sentence for aggravated assault.

Maclean is described as white, five feet ten inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown (sometimes shaved) hair and hazel eyes. He has many tattoos on his right arm, chest and back.

Anyone with information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the ROPE squad at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers.