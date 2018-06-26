Calgary a more-affordable option for expat workers, survey says

Calgary has become a more affordable place for international workers to live, according to a recent survey. And that could help Calgary companies attract the best talent.

According to Mercer’s latest “Cost of Living Survey“, Calgary fell 11 places to 154th most expensive city for expatriates to live in. In its 24th year, the survey is designed to help governments and multinational companies with determining compensation for employees from other countries.

Calgary joined most Canadian cities dropping on the list except for Toronto, which jumped to 109th due to an increase in rental accommodation costs. Of the five Canadian cities on the list, Calgary was six spots ahead of Ottawa, and was tied with the Polish capital of Warsaw.

In a statement, Gordon Frost, partner and career business leader for Mercer Canada, said that the relatively low ranking reflects well on Canadian cities being able to “provide a world-class quality of living at a relatively moderate cost.”

“This is a significant strength for Canada and Canadian companies as we compete for top talent in a highly competitive global economy and prepare for the workforce of the future.”

Hong Kong, Tokyo and Zurich were in the top three spots worldwide, with New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles as the three most-expensive American cities.