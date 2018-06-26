Bonfire ban in effect for several Quebec regions

A bonfire ban is now underway for a large swath of Quebec as summer gets into full swing.

Quebec’s Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks along with the province’s fire protection agency (SOPFEU) made the announcement Tuesday morning for several areas north of the St-Laurent River.

The affected regions include the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Outaouais, Quebec, Mauricie, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Saguenay, Côte-Nord and Northern Quebec.

The restriction began at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

Those who do not comply could face fines.

—With files from the Canadian Press