June 26, 2018 2:39 pm

Pickering man arrested for robbery and stabbing in Lindsay

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Pickering man faces charges in connection to a stabbing which occurred in Lindsay on May 20.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police
An arrest has been made following a stabbing Lindsay two months ago.

On May 20, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service received a 911 call to attend a residence on Lindsay Street South.

There they discovered an occupant who had been stabbed several times.

Police say a suspect in the stabbing fled the residence. Following an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, police said the suspect was located and arrested.

Andrew Cedric Bell-Scott of Pickering, 35, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with both a recognizance and a probation order.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Tuesday.

