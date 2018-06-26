Pickering man arrested for robbery and stabbing in Lindsay
An arrest has been made following a stabbing Lindsay two months ago.
On May 20, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service received a 911 call to attend a residence on Lindsay Street South.
There they discovered an occupant who had been stabbed several times.
Police say a suspect in the stabbing fled the residence. Following an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant.
On Tuesday, police said the suspect was located and arrested.
Andrew Cedric Bell-Scott of Pickering, 35, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with both a recognizance and a probation order.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Tuesday.
