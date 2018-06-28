What’s open and closed in Guelph on Canada Day weekend

When it comes to what’s open and closed for Canada Day in Guelph, it’s a bit of an unusual long weekend with July 1 falling on a Sunday.

In a long weekend twist, liquor and beer purchases can be made on Canada Day for the first time since 2012 as all LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open on Sunday and closed on Monday.

Stone Road Mall is following suit and will have its doors open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and will be closed on Monday.

Most groceries stores will be open on Sunday, including both Walmart locations in Guelph, but not on Monday except for some smaller locations like Market Fresh on Paisley Street.

Banks, government buildings and municipal offices will be closed on Sunday and Monday, along with all branches of the Guelph Public Library.

McCrae House and the Guelph Civic Museum will be closed both days as well.

All recreation centres in Guelph will be closed on Sunday and observe regular hours on Monday.

Residents can beat the extreme heat this weekend at the city’s splash pads, water features and outdoor pools as they will all be open on Sunday and Monday.

There will be no mail delivery on Monday or waste pickup, and the city said collection will be delayed by one day all week.

Guelph Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule on Sunday and return to regular service on Monday. GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule on Monday.

Drivers should watch out for Canada Day road closures around Riverside Park between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Woolwich Street will be blocked off from Speedvale Avenue to Woodlawn Road.

More information on the holiday hours for city-run facilities and services can be found here.