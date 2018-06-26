Waterloo man killed in crash between motorcycle and car

A Waterloo man has died as a result of a collision during the rush hour commute on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a call of a crash between a motorcycle and a Nissan Sentra at 5:20 a.m. on Weber Street at University Avenue and Columbia Street.

The motorcycle rider, a 28-year-old Waterloo man, was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Sentra was transported to Grand River Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the collision remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.