Crime
June 26, 2018 9:31 am

Peterborough police release photos of suspect in purse snatching case

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Peterborough police are trying to identify this man accused of stealing a woman's purse in the downtown area on Friday.

Peterborough Police Service
Peterborough police have released photos of a suspect in a robbery investigation in the city’s downtown on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when a man grabbed a handbag off a woman’s arm as she was walking in the area of Charlotte Mews. He fled the area on foot.

Police attended and searched the area but failed to locate the suspect. They did locate the stolen purse and wallet. Cash and a cellphone were missing from the purse.

The man has been described as Caucasian, wearing dark pants, a grey/black camouflage T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca

