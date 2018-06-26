Peterborough police release photos of suspect in purse snatching case

Peterborough police have released photos of a suspect in a robbery investigation in the city’s downtown on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when a man grabbed a handbag off a woman’s arm as she was walking in the area of Charlotte Mews. He fled the area on foot.

Police attended and searched the area but failed to locate the suspect. They did locate the stolen purse and wallet. Cash and a cellphone were missing from the purse.

Do you recognize this person? We're looking to I.D. the man in this photo in relation to a theft investigation at Charlotte Mews in #Ptbo on June 22. If you have any info call us at 705-876-1122 or @PtboCrime 1-800-222-TIPS https://t.co/sk9eEgkdMM -LG pic.twitter.com/VG8GETR6QM — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) June 26, 2018

The man has been described as Caucasian, wearing dark pants, a grey/black camouflage T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca