Man dead after motorcycle strikes hydro pole near Warwick
OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday morning involving a motorcycle.
Around 9 a.m., Lambton County OPP, EMS and Warwick Fire Department responded to the collision on Egremont Road, just outside of Warwick.
Police say the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Egremont Road when it left the roadway and collided with a hydro pole.
Egremont Road was closed for several hours as members of the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation were on scene.
Wesley Ferguson, 21, of Warwick was pronounced dead at the scene.
