Enderby couple wins big bucks in $1 million Maxmillion lottery

An Enderby couple has a million reasons to celebrate after winning the lottery.

Jessica Gallagher and Joshua Hartnell matched all seven numbers to win the $1 million Maxmillion prize from the Lotto Max draw on June 1.

The Enderby couple learned of their win while Gallagher was attending a roller derby in Revelstoke.

Before checking into to her hotel, Gallagher scanned her ticket and heard the jingle.

“I sent Josh a picture of the validation slip right away. I couldn’t believe it!” she said. “I called my mom and one of my girlfriends, too. I waited to tell my roller derby friends till after the game — that was the best.”

Hartnell said he jumped in his car and rushed to meet Gallagher to celebrate what still feels like an overwhelming win.

“You always joke about winning, but it doesn’t quite feel real yet,” he said.

“Life is good but this just adds to it,” Gallagher said. “We can’t wait to take a vacation, buy a dune buggy and share our news during our big family reunion this summer.”

The winning ticket was sold at Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong.