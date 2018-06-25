Cambridge Centre for the Arts false alarm
June 25, 2018 4:17 pm
Updated: June 25, 2018 4:30 pm

Accidental alarm cause for evacuation of Cambridge Centre for the Arts

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The building is part of the Civic Square, near the Cambridge City Hall (pictured).

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
The Cambridge Centre for the Arts was evacuated on Friday for what turned out to be a false alarm.

Police say they received a call on Friday at around 10:20 a.m. for an alarm at 60 Dickson Street in Cambridge, which indicated the area was being placed on lockdown.

Upon arrival at the building which is part of the Civic Square, police helped to evacuate everyone from the building while attempting to spot signs of trouble.

After the Cambridge Centre for the Arts was evacuated, police say they discovered that an alarm had been accidentally activated.

Global News