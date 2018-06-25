Crime
Lindsay police arrest man brandishing kitchen knife at apartment complex

A Lindsay man faces weapons charges following an altercation at an apartment complex on Sunday.

City of Kawartha Lakes police were called to an apartment complex on Sussex Street South for a man who was involved in an argument with occupants in a vehicle.

“An emergency telephone call was made to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service when the man was seen to be holding a large kitchen knife in his hand,” police said.

Officers arrived and say they discovered the man had another edged-weapon concealed in his clothing.

Dean Gonsalves, 50, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance and two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay on Monday.

