Lindsay police arrest man brandishing kitchen knife at apartment complex
A Lindsay man faces weapons charges following an altercation at an apartment complex on Sunday.
City of Kawartha Lakes police were called to an apartment complex on Sussex Street South for a man who was involved in an argument with occupants in a vehicle.
“An emergency telephone call was made to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service when the man was seen to be holding a large kitchen knife in his hand,” police said.
READ MORE: Lindsay man charged in suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in Kawartha Lakes
Officers arrived and say they discovered the man had another edged-weapon concealed in his clothing.
Dean Gonsalves, 50, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance and two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay on Monday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.