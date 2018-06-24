2 killed in separate Manitoba crashes in Sagkeeng First Nation, Dauphin Saturday

Two people are dead following two separate crashes on Manitoba roads on the morning of Saturday, June 23, according to RCMP.

The first one happened in the Sagkeeng First Nation.

Officers from the Powerview detachment received a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Highway 11 at approximately 3:55 a.m.

Police say that a vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old male from Rosenort, was heading westbound when it struck a female, 25, from Sagkeeng, as she was lying on the road.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and contacted police. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP believe that the female was struck earlier by another vehicle and are asking anyone with information about this other vehicle to contact the Powerview RCMP detachment at 204-367-8728.

The second incident happened at 11:40 am.

The Dauphin detachment received a report of a two-vehicle crash approximately two kilometres north of Dauphin, on Provincial Road 362.

Police said a 39-year-old male from Dauhpin was driving a pickup truck westbound on Municipal Road 147N, when it struck a northbound pickup truck carrying a 55-year-old male driver and a 50-year-old female passenger, both from Dauphin.

The driver of the westbound pickup truck, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Both occupants of the northbound pickup were taken to hospital, with the passenger suffering from life-threatening injuries and the driver with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.