June 24, 2018 11:05 am

Brampton ammonia leak sends 8 to hospital

Peel paramedics say they have transported eight patients to local hospital after ammonia leak in building in industrial area.

Peel Regional Police say eight people were sent to hospital while eight others were treated on scene after an ammonia leak in a Brampton building.

Police said they were called to a building in an industrial area on Orenda Road between Bramalea and Dixie roads around 7:40 a.m.

Brampton Fire and Peel paramedics were both on scene. A spokesperson for paramedics told Global News all patients were treated for respiratory issues related to the leak.

The spokesperson said all eight where transported to local hospital and that none of the injuries were serious in nature.

Police said there were 85 people in the building at the time of the leak and all were evacuated.

