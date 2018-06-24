Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for London and surrounding area

A special weather statement in effect is warning of wet conditions for parts of southern Ontario on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada said rain, at times heavy, and possible thunderstorms are expected for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy as well as eastern and western Middlesex Counties.

The weather agency added that it’s hard to say which areas will be hit harder than others, but that heavy rainfall amounts in excess of 50 millimetres will likely be very localized. This means the majority of the region will receive relatively less rain.

WATCH: Heavy rain and melting ice creates widespread flooding in London, Ont.



Rainfall amounts in excess of 50 millimetres may have an impact in areas with poor drainage.

Visibility may also be reduced during strong downpours.

Environment Canada said the threat of heavy rain should fizzle out by late Sunday.