Police asking for help finding missing Tyndall Park man

Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing man.

70-year-old David Hanslip was last seen around 12:20 a.m. Saturday leaving his home in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood to run an errand.

He hasn’t been seen since then and police say they’re concerned for his well being. Hanslip was driving his grey 2006 Toyota Avalon with the Manitoba licence plate FJE 701.

Anyone with information on Hanslip or his vehicle is asked to contact Winnipeg Police at 208-986-6222.