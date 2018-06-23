Regina Police seek help locating 76-year-old woman

The Regina Police Service are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman. Marlene Watetch was last seen in the 4100 block of Dewdney Avenue on June 23 around 12:30 p.m. The block of Dewdney Avenue is where the Pasqua Hospital is located.

She is described as 5’6″, 180 lbs, long brown and grey hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black or navy sweater or cardigan with white stripes. She often wears a multi-coloured scarf on her head, and uses a wheelchair to get around.

Police say there is no current photo of Watetch available.

At this point, there is no reason to believe Watetch has come to harm, but she is considered vulnerable due to her age. Anyone with information that could assist in locating Watetch is asked to call either the Regina Police Service or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.