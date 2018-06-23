RCMP searching for sexual assault suspect in northern Manitoba

RCMP are scouring the northern First Nation community of Shamattawa in search of a man connected to a sexual assault.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Desmond Redhead in connection with the sexual assault of a young girl last week.

READ MORE: High risk sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg

Officers have issued warnings over the local radio station to watch out for Redhead and to ask for information.

Additional police resources have been brought in along with a police dog to help with the search.

Anyone with information can call Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2351 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.