Man, 23, stabbed on Brunswick Street
A 23-year-old man is recovering after he was stabbed in Halifax Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street.
Police say the victim was sent to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
Officers believe the victim and suspect are known to each.
Police did not say whether any arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
