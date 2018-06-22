Lethbridge woman pleading guilty for not providing necessaries of life for two-year-old child

A final day in court for a case involving a mother accused of abusing her two-year-old child.

The Lethbridge woman pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced for failing to provide the necessaries of life for her son.

In order to protect the child’s identity, she can’t be named.

The woman, and her boyfriend, were charged after police received a tip from an upstairs neighbour on accounts of loud noise coming from the residence.

The child was found suffering several injuries, like bruising on his face, arms, legs and feet, as well as lacerations around his mouth and buttocks.

The boyfriend took full responsibilities for causing the injuries and was sentenced to 33 months in jail.

The mother’s charge was the result of her not providing her son with the necessary medical help.

She was given a conditional sentence of two years less a day, with the first 9 months under house arrest and a curfew in effect.

The woman has several conditions, like going to counselling, avoiding alcohol and drugs, and reporting to a supervisor regularly.

She has also given up guardianship of the child.