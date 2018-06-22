Canada
June 22, 2018 4:21 pm

Armstrong man dies in Okanagan roll over

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP say a 59-year-old Armstrong man died when the vehicle he was in rolled over on Monday.

File / Global News
A A

North Okanagan RCMP say a vehicle that rolled over near Mabel Lake on Monday claimed the life of a 59-year-old Armstrong man.

Police say the single-vehicle accident happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Enderby Mabel Lake Road. The road follows a winding river for the approximate 35 kilometres between Mabel Lake and Enderby. The accident took place around 31 km from Enderby.

READ MORE: Man dead after ATV rollover north of Belle Plaine, Sask.

According to police, the vehicle hit a curb, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle hit a tree, then rolled several times into an embankment. The vehicle’s two occupants were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries. The 59-year-old man died in hospital.

Police say they attended the scene and interviewed several witnesses, and that the accident is still under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Armstrong
Enderby
Enderby Mabel Lake Road
Mabel Lake
RCMP
Roll Over

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News