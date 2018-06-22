Armstrong man dies in Okanagan roll over

North Okanagan RCMP say a vehicle that rolled over near Mabel Lake on Monday claimed the life of a 59-year-old Armstrong man.

Police say the single-vehicle accident happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Enderby Mabel Lake Road. The road follows a winding river for the approximate 35 kilometres between Mabel Lake and Enderby. The accident took place around 31 km from Enderby.

READ MORE: Man dead after ATV rollover north of Belle Plaine, Sask.

According to police, the vehicle hit a curb, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle hit a tree, then rolled several times into an embankment. The vehicle’s two occupants were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries. The 59-year-old man died in hospital.

Police say they attended the scene and interviewed several witnesses, and that the accident is still under investigation.