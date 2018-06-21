Kelowna names new city manager

Searching for a replacement for its former long-time city manager, the City of Kelowna went with an in-house decision.

On Thursday, the city announced that Doug Gilchrist was selected by council to replace Ron Mattiussi, who retired in March after spending 23 years as city manager. The city said the hiring process took four months and included highly qualified candidates from across the country.

“In the end, we found that the best candidate to fill this role was from within our organization,” Mayor Colin Basran said in a press release. “We knew we had talented staff internally, but were committed to holding a thorough search. Doug has the organizational and community knowledge needed to provide continuity while also getting our organization ready to meet the challenges our city is going to face in the years ahead.”

Gilchrist started his career with the City of Kelowna in 2004 as manager of community development and real estate before being named in 2008 as director of real estate. In his 14 years with the city, Gilchrist has managed a variety of divisions and has overseen numerous complex projects, such as the acquisition of the CN Rail line for the Okanagan Rail Trail initiative.

After graduating from the UBC Sauder School in Urban Land Economics, he worked at both the provincial and federal government levels before joining the City of Kelowna.

“My vision for the city is one where creativity and innovation thrive, financial accountability is a given and cooperative problem solving is the prevailing culture,” Gilchrist said in the press release. “I see a corporation that is diverse and inviting to all and also one that attracts top talent and hires the best.”