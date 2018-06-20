Crime
June 20, 2018 7:47 pm

Regina man facing robbery charges

By Web Producer  Global News

A Regina man is facing charges after two robberies in the city on Tuesday.

File / Global News
A A

A Regina man is facing charges after two robberies in the city on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT, police were called to a business in the 600-block of College Avenue for a report of a robbery. A masked man entered the store armed with a firearm, demanded money and fled.

Later that day, a man entered a store in the 3800-block of Sherwood Drive, and pointed a firearm at the clerk. The clerk handed over cash, and the suspect fled.

Timothy Steven Solomon, 56, is facing a slew of charges including possession of a firearm and use of an imitation firearm during an offence.

Solomon made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Regina Crime
Regina Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News