Regina man facing robbery charges

A Regina man is facing charges after two robberies in the city on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT, police were called to a business in the 600-block of College Avenue for a report of a robbery. A masked man entered the store armed with a firearm, demanded money and fled.

Later that day, a man entered a store in the 3800-block of Sherwood Drive, and pointed a firearm at the clerk. The clerk handed over cash, and the suspect fled.

Timothy Steven Solomon, 56, is facing a slew of charges including possession of a firearm and use of an imitation firearm during an offence.

Solomon made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.