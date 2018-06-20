Innisfil man facing several charges after causing chaos on roads, police say

A 26-year-old Innisfil man is facing several charges after police say he caused chaos on the roads early Wednesday morning.

According to the South Simcoe police, at around 1:40 a.m., an officer witnessed a vehicle speeding along St. John’s Road, approaching Innisfil Beach Road.

Police say as the vehicle turned onto Innisfil Beach Road, it slid sideways and struck a curb before continuing westbound.

The officer then saw the car stopped in the centre lane several hundred metres down the road, and approached the vehicle with his roof lights on. Police say the suspect sped off, and was followed by the officer who stopped the chase shortly after, due to safety reasons.

Police say over the next 20 minutes, the vehicle was seen at various locations in Innisfil, including residential areas travelling more than 150 km/h, and failing to stop at red lights and stop signs.

At around 2 a.m., police say the driver drove straight through a fence and hit two vehicles and a boat parked in a yard on Innisfil Beach Road and Lakelands Avenue, before coming to a stop.

Police arrested 26-year-old Tornike Kapanadze of Innisfil, and have charged him with several offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police and impaired driving. Kapanadze was released with a date to appear in court.

“This sort of behaviour on our roads — putting our community at risk — is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Serious consequences will follow anyone who demonstrates such total disregard for the lives and safety of others. While this incident resulted in extensive damage to an innocent citizen’s property, it could have been so much worse,” South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher said in a statement. “We are very fortunate no one was seriously injured or killed.”