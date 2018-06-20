Man injured in watercraft collision in Haliburton County

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after two watercraft collided on Paudash Lake in the Municipality of Highlands East on Sunday afternoon.

Bancroft OPP stated Wednesday officers responded to call around 3:45 p.m. near Samawasa Drive in Harcourt, about 30 kilometres southwest of Bancroft.

The OPP Marine Unit, Bancroft officers and emergency medical services located a 54-year-old Bancroft man with non-life threatening injuries. Police said two watercraft collided. There were no other injuries.

The man was transported to hospital but then transported by Ornge air ambulance to another hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, OPP said.