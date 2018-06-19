No arrests made in connection with Eastern Passage homicide

RCMP say they have yet to make any arrests in connection with the homicide of a 21-year-old man in Eastern Passage, N.S.

READ: ‘Nothing like that happens here’: 21-year-old man killed in Eastern Passage drive-by shooting

The victim was walking with a woman along Hornes Road at around 12:45 a.m. on Monday when a passing car drove up and someone shot him.

It’s believed the victim collapsed in a nearby ditch, where he was located by RCMP.

A police officer quickly transported the injured man to the nearby Dartmouth General Hospital, where he later died.

WATCH: RCMP are investigating after a 21-year-old man was killed early Monday morning in a drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Police have not publicly released the man’s identity at this time.

There is no description of any suspects available but police say they are looking for a suspect vehicle which is described as a black Chevrolet car.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.