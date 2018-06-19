N.B. RCMP arrest three drivers for impaired driving over weekend near Woodstock

New Brunswick RCMP say they arrested three impaired drivers this past weekend in the area of Woodstock, N.B.

Police say that on June 16, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a man was arrested for impaired driving following a check-stop in Coldstream, N.B.

Jacob Alexander Roy, 23, was charged with impaired driving and breaching an undertaking. Roy appeared in court on Monday and entered a guilty plea on both charges.

READ MORE: Police investigating ‘sudden death’ in Halifax

Roy received a $1,300 fine and is prohibited from driving for one year as a result of the impaired-driving charge.

He’s scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on Oct. 24, to be sentenced for breaching an undertaking.

The Mounties say that on June 17 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers arrested a 26-year-old woman from Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., for impaired driving.

She has since been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE: Newfoundland man charged after drugs found during New Brunswick RCMP traffic stop

Later that day, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man from Lower Woodstock, N.B., was arrested for impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Richmond Corner, N.B.

No one was injured in the crash and the man was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.