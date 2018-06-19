Pedestrian struck by car in Rosemont, victim in critical condition

A woman believed to be in her 80s was struck by a car in Rosemont early Tuesday.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Papineau Avenue and Saint-Zotique Street.

Montreal police responded to the scene after multiple witnesses called 911.

Police say the woman was crossing Papineau Avenue northbound when a car making a left-hand turn eastbound struck her.

“When the officers arrived, they found the victim unconscious on the ground,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

“First responders attempted CPR, the victim was quickly transported to hospital in critical condition.”

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was treated on-scene for shock.

Papineau Avenue between Bélanger and Beaubien Street, and Saint-Zotique Street between Marquette and Cartier Street were closed as police investigated.

We will update this story as details become available.