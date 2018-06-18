Crime
June 18, 2018 3:45 pm

Police call for witnesses after gunshots reported in downtown Hamilton

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Police are looking into reports of gun shots in downtown Hamilton.

Hamilton police are investigating reports of gunshots in the downtown core.

Police were called on the afternoon of Saturday, June 16 to King William and Wellington Street North after witnesses heard a loud bang which sounded like a gunshot.

A group of five to six people in their late teens or early 20’s were then seen scattering from the area.

Police say a victim has not been located and police are looking for anybody that may have been involved.

Witnesses are asked to contact police.

