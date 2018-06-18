SIU probing death of 28-year-old man in Port Stanley

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it’s investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in Port Stanley, Ont., earlier this month, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Provincial police, fire, and EMS were called to a home at around 12:30 p.m. on June 9 for reports of a man in distress.

At the scene, paramedics performed CPR on the man, who was later rushed to hospital where he was placed on life support. Three days later, on June 12, the man was pronounced dead, the SIU said.

Few other details are known. The SIU says it was notified about the death on June 15.

Three investigators have been assigned to the probe. Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence is asked to submit said evidence through the SIU’s website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.