Pedestrian struck and killed in Markham

A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a truck in Markham on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East around 11:15 a.m.

Toronto police said the truck remained on scene.

The incident took place on the north side of Steeles and York Regional Police have taken over the investigation.

York police said the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has not yet been identified as investigators work to identify next of kin.

Police said the intersection will be closed for some time and advise motorists to find alternate routes.