June 18, 2018 1:11 pm
June 18, 2018

Waterloo, Kitchener crack list of ‘Top Canadian Cities that Love to Read’

Amazon used Kindle and traditional book sales to determine the rankings.

Waterloo and Kitchener citizens are some of Canada’s most avid readers, according to a list released by Amazon Canada on Monday.

Waterloo appears at No. 2 on the list of “Top 20 Canadian Cities that Love to Read,” while Kitchener checks in at No. 17.

In a city that is home to a large tech sector and two universities, it is unsurprising to see Amazon state that Waterloo residents purchased the most science and math, computers and technology, and technical professional books.

Waterloo is making its first appearance on the list which, is comprised of cities with more than 100,000 residents and is determined by Amazon sales.

Kitchener ranked No. 13 in 2017, while Cambridge fell out of the top 20 after finishing No. 17 a year ago.

While Cambridge failed to make the cut this year, residents of the city were still one of the top consumers of cookbooks, alongside Vancouver.

Kingston finished atop the list, leading a total of 10 Canadian cities into the top 20.

  1. Kingston, Ontario
  2. Waterloo, Ontario
  3. Vancouver, British Columbia
  4. Kelowna, British Columbia
  5. Langley, British Columbia
  6. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
  7. Calgary, Alberta
  8. Oakville, Ontario
  9. Regina, Saskatchewan
  10. Edmonton, Alberta
  11. Red Deer, Alberta
  12. Guelph, Ontario
  13. Burlington, Ontario
  14. London, Ontario
  15. Delta, British Columbia
  16. Oshawa, Ontario
  17. Kitchener, Ontario
  18. Barrie, Ontario
  19. Winnipeg, Manitoba
  20. Thornhill, Ontario

