Teen charged with impaired driving following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

Three people were injured — one seriously — after a single vehicle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Saturday.

OPP responded to the crash around 6:10 a.m. on Long Beach Road near Cameron, about 15 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Police say one occupant was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries while two others were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and later released.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lake OPP probe death of teen hit by vehicle in Ramara Township

Long Beach Road was closed between Country Lane and Anderson Line as police investigated.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old girl, was charged with impaired driving and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.