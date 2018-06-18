Traffic
Fatal collision on Oxford Road 29 Sunday afternoon

By Staff 980 CFPL
OPP closed the roadway for several hours as the investigation took place.

One man is dead following a collision in Oxford County over the weekend.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a transport truck just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a transport truck was carrying two trailers and driving eastbound on Oxford Road 29 when it was hit by a car driving southbound on Oxford Road 22.

Officials say that caused the truck and trailers to leave the roadway and flip over.

The adult male driver of the car was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

The driver of the transport truck, also an adult male, was transported to area hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours as police investigate.

