Heat warning issued for Edmonton and many other northern Alberta communities
A heat warning has been issued for Edmonton and much of northern Alberta.
Environment Canada issued the warning at around 4:30 a.m. Monday with temperatures highs expected to reach 29 C or above and minimum overnight temperatures near 14 C or above starting Monday and continuing through the week.
READ MORE: Heat warning issued for much of Alberta
The warning includes communities such as Fort McMurray, Cold Lake, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Athabasca, Fort Saskatchewan and Spruce Grove.
Environment Canada said the heat warming will likely be expanded to other regions.
Residents are advised to take frequent breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water or other non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated and reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.
READ MORE: Summer weather forecast: A warm Canadian summer, with a few exceptions
Environment Canada also recommends monitoring for symptoms of heat stroke such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting or unconsciousness.
Children, seniors and people with pre-existing lung, heart kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions should be monitored closely.
Alberta Health Services has more heat health advice.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.