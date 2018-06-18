Heat warning issued for Edmonton and many other northern Alberta communities

A heat warning has been issued for Edmonton and much of northern Alberta.

Environment Canada issued the warning at around 4:30 a.m. Monday with temperatures highs expected to reach 29 C or above and minimum overnight temperatures near 14 C or above starting Monday and continuing through the week.

The warning includes communities such as Fort McMurray, Cold Lake, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Athabasca, Fort Saskatchewan and Spruce Grove.

Good Morning. Heat Warnings are in effect for these Alberta regions including the city of Edmonton. #yeg #yegwx @GlobalEdmonton News Morning.https://t.co/j2seW3v8oy pic.twitter.com/PzYKXd2no7 — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) June 18, 2018

Environment Canada said the heat warming will likely be expanded to other regions.

Residents are advised to take frequent breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water or other non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated and reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Environment Canada also recommends monitoring for symptoms of heat stroke such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting or unconsciousness.

Children, seniors and people with pre-existing lung, heart kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions should be monitored closely.

Alberta Health Services has more heat health advice.