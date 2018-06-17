Crime
Man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle collides with truck in Hamilton

A man is in serious condition after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck, Hamilton police say.

Hamilton police say a motorcyclist is suffering serious injuries after he collided with a pick-up truck.

Officers said they responded to a motor vehicle collision just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

They said the motorcyclist was travelling westbound on Miles Road at Whitechurch Road East when he collided with the truck travelling southbound.

Police said paramedics transported the man to local hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The collision reconstruction unit is investigating the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-4752 or 905-546-4755.

Global News