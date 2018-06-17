Serious crash in northeast Calgary sends two people to hospital
A man and a woman have been rushed to Foothills Medical Centre after a serious crash in northeast Calgary.
Police said the single-vehicle collision happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night on Aero Road N.E. when a vehicle left the road and crashed into an embankment.
Paramedics said a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital in critical, life threatening condition.
A man also believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.
Reconstruction analysts were called in to help with the investigation.
No word yet on the cause of the crash.
